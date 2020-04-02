BSF Constable GD written exam postponed, details here

education

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:46 IST

Directorate General Border Security Force has postponed its constable (GD) written exam that was scheduled to be held on April 12, 2020. Candidates who had cleared the PET/ PST for the recruitment of constable in BSF and CISF in UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh divisions are eligible to appear for the written test.

Directorate General -BSF had conducted the PST/ PET in the month of November/ December.

According to the latest notice issued by the DG-BSF, the revised schedule for the written exam will be notified in the due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of BSF for regular updates.

Check official notice here

BSF is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 1356 vacancies of constable (GD) in BSF and CISF in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh divisions. Out of the 1356 vacancies, 618 vacancies are reserved for BSF while 566 vacancies are reserved for CISF.