e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BSF Constable GD written exam postponed, details here

BSF Constable GD written exam postponed, details here

Border Security Force has postponed its constable (GD) written exam that was scheduled to be held on April 12, 2020. Check details here.

education Updated: Apr 02, 2020 14:46 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BSF constable exam postponed
BSF constable exam postponed(PTI)
         

Directorate General Border Security Force has postponed its constable (GD) written exam that was scheduled to be held on April 12, 2020. Candidates who had cleared the PET/ PST for the recruitment of constable in BSF and CISF in UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh divisions are eligible to appear for the written test.

Directorate General -BSF had conducted the PST/ PET in the month of November/ December.

According to the latest notice issued by the DG-BSF, the revised schedule for the written exam will be notified in the due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of BSF for regular updates.

Check official notice here

BSF is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 1356 vacancies of constable (GD) in BSF and CISF in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh divisions. Out of the 1356 vacancies, 618 vacancies are reserved for BSF while 566 vacancies are reserved for CISF.

top news
PM, in video call with CMs, bats for staggered relaxations after lockdown ends
PM, in video call with CMs, bats for staggered relaxations after lockdown ends
Tabligi Jamaat chief, in hiding, reveals in audio message he is quarantined
Tabligi Jamaat chief, in hiding, reveals in audio message he is quarantined
Covid-19 Updates: Spain’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
Covid-19 Updates: Spain’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 10,000
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
At 93, Kerala man beats Covid-19; family shares secret behind his recovery
Covid-19 app, chatbot launched for people in Bihar
Covid-19 app, chatbot launched for people in Bihar
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
‘No religion, only humanity’: Harbhajan to trolls over support to Afridi
Seven-seat Hyundai Creta’s rear section spied for the first time
Seven-seat Hyundai Creta’s rear section spied for the first time
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
‘They’ll pay a bigger price if…’: Donald Trump warns Iran after ‘sneak attack’ plan claim
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News