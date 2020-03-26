BSF constable tradesmen results declared at bsf.nic.in

education

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 17:53 IST

Border Security Force (BSF) has declared the final result cum merit list of BSF Constable Tradesman 2020 for Odisha and Tripura regions. Candidates who had taken the BSF Constable Tradesman 2020 exam can check the merit list at the official website of BSF-.bsf.nic.in.

Visit the official website of BSF at bsf.nic.in, then click on the ‘Recruitment’ tab given on the top of the homepage.The click on ‘Result’ tab. A new page will open. Click on the link given for BSF Constable Tradesmen Odisha/ Tripura recruitment. A PDF file will open.Find your name and roll number in the merit list.

The recruitment drive was conducted to fill in various posts of cook, sweeper, cobbler, wahserman, water carrier, barber, tailor, painter, carpenter and draughtsmen.

Final Result of BSF Constable Tradesman Odisha

Final Result of BSF Constable Tradesmen Tripura