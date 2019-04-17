BSF Recruitment 2019: Over 1072 vacancies announced for constable post, full details here

BSF Recruitment 2019: Border Security Force (BSF) has announced a total of 1072 vacancies of head constable for trades including radio operator and radio mechanic. Candidates can apply for the posts online at the official website of BSF at bsf.nic.in. Vacancies are for both, male and female candidates.

There are 772 vacancies for Radio Mechanic and 300 for Radio operator.

The online registration process will start from May 14, 2019 at 1 AM and will conclude on June 12, 2019 at 11:59 PM.

BSF Recruitment 2019: Important dates

1st phase- OMR based screening test – July 28

2nd phase- PST, PET and documentation – October 9

3rd phase- Descriptive test – November 24

Final medical test – January 30, 2020

BSF RECRUITMENT 2019: ELIGIBILITY

Minimum age- 18 years

Maximum age- 25 years.

BSF Recruitment 2019: Educational qualification

Candidates should be class 12th pass or equivalent with physics, chemistry, mathematics subjects from regular mode and should have 60 per cent marks at least or should have a two-year industrial training institute certificate (ITI) in radio and television or general electronics or related field.

BSF Recruitment 2019: Pay scale

Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,000 per month and additional allowances including DA, ration money, dress allowance, HRA will also be granted.

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 15:45 IST