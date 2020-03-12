e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / BSNL Recruitment 2020: Application closing soon for 100 vacancies of engineering apprentices

BSNL Recruitment 2020: Application closing soon for 100 vacancies of engineering apprentices

BSNL graduate and technician apprentice engagement application process will close today. Aspirants who have not applied yet should do it now. The online application process had begun on March 4.

education Updated: Mar 12, 2020 12:16 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times , New Delhi
BSNL Recruitment 2020
BSNL Recruitment 2020(REUTERS)
         

BSNL graduate and technician apprentice engagement application process will close today. Aspirants who have not applied yet should do it now. The online application process had begun on March 4 and the deadline for enrolling in NATS (National Apprentice Training Scheme) portal is March 12. There are a total of 100 vacancies.

The last date to apply on BSNL portal is March 16. The interview will be conducted on March 19. Candidates can apply online at http://www.mhrdnats.gov.in/

Details of Post:

Graduate Apprentice: Electronics & Communication Engineering - 75 posts ; Stipend: Rs.4984

Technician diploma apprentice: 25 posts- Stipend: Rs.3542

Duration of training: 1 year

Educational Qualification: 

For Graduate Apprentice:

Aspirant should have a degree in engineering or technology from a recognised university.

For Category – II Technician (Diploma) Apprentices:

Aspirant should have a diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline.

Selection Procedure:

The final rank list would be prepared according to categories General/ SC/ ST/ OBC/ after conducting Certificate Verification and interview comprising of ADT BoAT (SR) and 2 DGM from BSNL Ltd.

tags
top news
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
UP govt’s ‘name and shame’ posters not backed by law, says Supreme Court
Sensex cracks 2,500 points, Nifty slips below 9,800 mark amid virus fears
Sensex cracks 2,500 points, Nifty slips below 9,800 mark amid virus fears
Coronavirus Updates: Number of confirmed cases in India go up to 73
Coronavirus Updates: Number of confirmed cases in India go up to 73
Hotstar rolls back Disney+ for Indian users in less than 24 hours
Hotstar rolls back Disney+ for Indian users in less than 24 hours
Coronavirus outbreak: Why no one is talking about the rate of recovery
Coronavirus outbreak: Why no one is talking about the rate of recovery
Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus; to be isolated
Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus; to be isolated
Coronavirus: Get paid to buy car is how Chinese cities are luring customers
Coronavirus: Get paid to buy car is how Chinese cities are luring customers
Spectator at IND vs AUS Women’s T20 WC final diagnosed with coronavirus
Spectator at IND vs AUS Women’s T20 WC final diagnosed with coronavirus
trending topics
JEE Main 2020Jyotiraditya ScindiaXiaomi Redmi Note 9 seriesHardik Pandyacoronavirus spreadCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyTom Hanks

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News