BSNL Recruitment 2020: Application closing soon for 100 vacancies of engineering apprentices
BSNL graduate and technician apprentice engagement application process will close today. Aspirants who have not applied yet should do it now. The online application process had begun on March 4 and the deadline for enrolling in NATS (National Apprentice Training Scheme) portal is March 12. There are a total of 100 vacancies.
The last date to apply on BSNL portal is March 16. The interview will be conducted on March 19. Candidates can apply online at http://www.mhrdnats.gov.in/
Details of Post:
Graduate Apprentice: Electronics & Communication Engineering - 75 posts ; Stipend: Rs.4984
Technician diploma apprentice: 25 posts- Stipend: Rs.3542
Duration of training: 1 year
Educational Qualification:
For Graduate Apprentice:
Aspirant should have a degree in engineering or technology from a recognised university.
For Category – II Technician (Diploma) Apprentices:
Aspirant should have a diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.
Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline.
Selection Procedure:
The final rank list would be prepared according to categories General/ SC/ ST/ OBC/ after conducting Certificate Verification and interview comprising of ADT BoAT (SR) and 2 DGM from BSNL Ltd.