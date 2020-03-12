BSNL Recruitment 2020: Application closing soon for 100 vacancies of engineering apprentices

education

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 12:16 IST

BSNL graduate and technician apprentice engagement application process will close today. Aspirants who have not applied yet should do it now. The online application process had begun on March 4 and the deadline for enrolling in NATS (National Apprentice Training Scheme) portal is March 12. There are a total of 100 vacancies.

The last date to apply on BSNL portal is March 16. The interview will be conducted on March 19. Candidates can apply online at http://www.mhrdnats.gov.in/

Details of Post:

Graduate Apprentice: Electronics & Communication Engineering - 75 posts ; Stipend: Rs.4984

Technician diploma apprentice: 25 posts- Stipend: Rs.3542

Duration of training: 1 year

Educational Qualification:

For Graduate Apprentice:

Aspirant should have a degree in engineering or technology from a recognised university.

For Category – II Technician (Diploma) Apprentices:

Aspirant should have a diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in relevant discipline.

Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in relevant discipline.

Selection Procedure:

The final rank list would be prepared according to categories General/ SC/ ST/ OBC/ after conducting Certificate Verification and interview comprising of ADT BoAT (SR) and 2 DGM from BSNL Ltd.