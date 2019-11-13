e-paper
BSSC Stenographer admit card 2019 soon at bssc.bih.nic.in, here’s how to download hall ticket

education Updated: Nov 13, 2019 12:38 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will release the admit card for Stenographer, Sanitary Inspector and Pharmacist recruitment examination 2019 on Wednesday, November 13. The Stenographer, Sanitary Inspector and Pharmacist recruitment examination 2019 will be conducted on November 24, 2019 between 10am and 12.15pm.

The candidates who had applied successfully for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of BSSC at bssc.bih.nic.in.

The stenographer exam will be held for candidates who have successfully applied for the posts between October 4, 2016 to November 9, 2016 and March 11, 2019 to April 16, 2019.

Candidates must read the details given on the admit card carefully. If any discrepancy is found in the details given on the admit card, candidates are advised to visit the BSSC office between 11am and 3pm on all working days and get it corrected. The correction work will take place until November 21, 2019.

Steps to download BSSC Stenographer admit card 2019 after it is released: 1) Visit the official website of BSSC at bssc.bih.nic.in 2) Click on the link for admit card 3) Login with your details 4) Download your admit card and take a printout of the same.

Education News