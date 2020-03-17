BSSS Recruitment 2020: 54 vacancies of Account Officer, Accountant and Executive Assistant on offer

education

Bihar Swasthya Suraksha Samiti (BSSS), Health Department, Government of Bihar has invited applications for the recruitment of Account Officer, Accountant and Executive Assistant at district and state level on contractual basis on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the position can apply online at statehealthsocietybihar.org on or before April 7, 2020, until 5 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 54 vacancies of Account Officer, Accountant and Executive Assistant. Out of which, 2 vacancies are for Account Officer (State), 2 for Accountant (State), 12 for Executive Assistant (State), and 38 for Executive Assistant (District).

The online recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2020, at various centres. The admit card for which will be releasing in the last week of April 2020.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general, EWS, and OBC category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300, while for the women candidates along with the reserved category applicants, the registration fee is Rs 150.

Educational Qualification:

Account Officer (State): A candidate should have completed his/her post-graduation in Commerce from a recognised institution/ University and should have a working knowledge of Tally Software.

Accountant (State): A candidate should have completed his/her graduation in Commerce from a recognised institution/ University and should have a working knowledge of Tally Software.

Executive Assistant (State and District): Candidate should have completed his/her graduation from a recognized institute.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

