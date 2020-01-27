e-paper
BSTET 2020: Important instructions for candidates issued by BSEB ahead of exam

education Updated: Jan 27, 2020 19:28 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bihar School Examination Board will conduct the Bihar Secondary Teacher’s eligibility test on Tuesday, January 28 at 317 examination centres in the state. The examination will be conducted in two shifts. The paper 1 examination will be conducted in the morning shift between 10am and 12.30pm, for which 1,81,738 candidates have registered. The Paper 2 of the examination will be conducted from 2pm to 4.30pm, for which 65,503 candidates have applied.

BSEB has released important instructions for the candidates ahead of the examination:

1) Candidates should reach the examination centre, an hour ahead of the exam and take their allotted seat. They will not be allowed to sit in the exam without admit card.

2) They will not be allowed to carry any electronic item like: Mobile phone, Calculator, periodic table, electronic gadgets, bluetooth, earphone etc to the examination centre.

3) Watches, shoes and socks are banned for the candidates in the examination centre.

4) Talking to each other or any kind of misbehaviour in examination hall can lead to expulsion from the examination.

5) Each question carries one marks.

6) Use of whitener, eraser, nails, rubber, blade on the OMR sheet is completely prohibited.

7) Each question will have four probable answer options, out of which only one will be correct. Candidates should mark the correct answer with a blue or black point pen.

Some of the other important instruction can be checked form the notification provided below :

 

The admit card for the exam was issued by the Bihar School Examination Board on January 17, 2020. Candidates who have registered for the examination are advised to download the admit card for Bihar STET 2020 exam online at bsebstet2019.in.

There are a total of 25,270 vacancies for teachers of classes 9 and 10 while 12065 vacancies are there for teachers of classes 11 and 12.

