BTSC Bihar Recruitment 2019: Apply for 6437 general medical officers, direct link here

education

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 16:14 IST

Bihar Technical Service Committee (BTSC) has invited online applications for 6437 vacancies under general medical officers recruitment.

Candidates who has an MBBS degree and has a 12-month experience as an intern in a recognised hospital can apply for the same.

Candidates will have to visit the official website of BTSC at www.btsc.bih.nic.in or pariksha.nic.in and apply for the recruitment . The last date to apply is October 18.

There are a total of 14 specialities of medicine under which the recruitment will be done. These include microbiology, physicians, gynaecologist, ENT, pathology, Pediatrician, Ophthalmologist, radiologist, Anaesthesia, psychologist, dermatologist, general surgery, orthopedic and general medicine.

Candidate should have a diploma, degree, DNB, or equivalent degree in any of the specialisation given above. He/she should be registered under state medical registration council.

The maximum age limit for applicants is 37 years for general category men and 40 for women. For SC and ST categories, it’s 42 and for BC and OBC, it is 40 years.

Check official notification here

Click here to apply online

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 16:14 IST