CA November exam 2019: Deadline extended for J-K candidates

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 14:13 IST

Considering the disruptions in Jammu and Kashmir region, registration dates for Chartered Accountants November exam have been extended for candidates in J-K. Candidates from the region now can register for the exam till September 15.

As for other candidates, the last date for submission of exam forms will be September 7 without late fee, and September 10 with an inclusion of late fee. The CA exams will be held in November 2019 along with various post-qualification courses such as International trade laws & WTO exam part 1, Insurance and risk management technical exam and International Taxation assessment exam.

How to Apply:

1. Visit the official website, icaiexam.icai.org

2. Create your login id

3. Click on the registration link ‘Online Examination Forms-November 2019,’ on the right side of the webpage

4. Fill in the application form

5. Make the payment online

6. Download the application form

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is the second largest professional body of Chartered Accountants in the world. It conducts the Chartered accountant exam all across the country. The CA exams scheduled for November 2019 will be held across the nation along with Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu and Muscat.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 14:08 IST