Calcutta University B Com Part 2 results 2019 declared at wbresults.nic.in, here’s how to check

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 10:33 IST

Calcutta University has declared the B Com Part 2 results on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at wbresults.nic.in. The result for both Honours and General has been released.

Here’s the direct link to check the results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘B.Com. Part-II (Honours/General ) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 System.)’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.Your result will appear on the display screen

6.Download the result and take its print out for future use.