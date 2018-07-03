Calcutta University BCom Part 3 result declared, here’s direct link to check

The University of Calcutta on Tuesday declared the results for bachelor of commerce (BCom) Part 3 (honours) examination 2018 on its official website.

Steps to check Calcutta University BCom Part 3 results 2018:

1) Visit the official website of University of Calcutta or Calcutta University

2) Click on the link for university examinations

3) Click on the link for results and select postgraduate

4) Click on the link for ‘B.Com. Part-III (Honours) Examination, 2018’ on the new page that opens

5) Enter your roll number and submit

6) Results will be displayed on the screen

Students can also check their results by visiting West Bengal results website

The university had declared the results of BCom Part 1 supplementary exams 2017 on June 28.