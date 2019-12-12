Calcutta University CU BCom Part 1 result 2019 declared at wbresults.nic.in
CU BCom Part 1 result 2019: Calcutta University (CU) results for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part I (Honours/General) examination was released on Wednesday.education Updated: Dec 12, 2019 11:54 IST
Calcutta University (CU) results for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part I (Honours/General) examination was released on Wednesday. The CU BCom part 1 result has been declared under the 1+1+1 system.
The results were declared at 4pm on the West Bengal Examination results 2019 website at wbresults.nic.in.
How to check the West Bengal BCom Part I results (Honours/General):
1) Visit the official website of West Bengal Examination results 2019
2) Click on the link for ‘B.Com Part-I (Honours/General) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 System.)’
3) Enter your roll number on the login page that opens and Submit
4) Your result will be displayed on the screen
5) Take a printout and save it on your computer