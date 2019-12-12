Calcutta University CU BCom Part 1 result 2019 declared at wbresults.nic.in

education

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 11:54 IST

Calcutta University (CU) results for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part I (Honours/General) examination was released on Wednesday. The CU BCom part 1 result has been declared under the 1+1+1 system.

The results were declared at 4pm on the West Bengal Examination results 2019 website at wbresults.nic.in.

How to check the West Bengal BCom Part I results (Honours/General):

1) Visit the official website of West Bengal Examination results 2019

2) Click on the link for ‘B.Com Part-I (Honours/General) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 System.)’

3) Enter your roll number on the login page that opens and Submit

4) Your result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and save it on your computer