e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Home / Education

Calcutta University CU BCom Part 1 result 2019 declared at wbresults.nic.in

CU BCom Part 1 result 2019: Calcutta University (CU) results for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part I (Honours/General) examination was released on Wednesday.

education Updated: Dec 12, 2019 11:54 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CU Results 2019: Calcutta University (CU) results for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part I (Honours/General) examination was released on Wednesday.
CU Results 2019: Calcutta University (CU) results for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part I (Honours/General) examination was released on Wednesday.(wbresults.nic.in )
         

Calcutta University (CU) results for Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Part I (Honours/General) examination was released on Wednesday. The CU BCom part 1 result has been declared under the 1+1+1 system.

The results were declared at 4pm on the West Bengal Examination results 2019 website at wbresults.nic.in.

How to check the West Bengal BCom Part I results (Honours/General):

1) Visit the official website of West Bengal Examination results 2019

2) Click on the link for ‘B.Com Part-I (Honours/General) Examination, 2019 (under 1+1+1 System.)’

3) Enter your roll number on the login page that opens and Submit

4) Your result will be displayed on the screen

5) Take a printout and save it on your computer

tags
top news
Protests against CAB singe Assam, flights, trains suspended
Protests against CAB singe Assam, flights, trains suspended
Ex-SC judge to head inquiry panel into Telangana encounter, orders Supreme Court
Ex-SC judge to head inquiry panel into Telangana encounter, orders Supreme Court
Voting begins in key UK poll to define future of Brexit
Voting begins in key UK poll to define future of Brexit
US reprimanded Pak for misusing F-16s during aerial dogfight over J-K: Report
US reprimanded Pak for misusing F-16s during aerial dogfight over J-K: Report
Realme Buds Air’s new interesting feature confirmed ahead of Dec 17 launch
Realme Buds Air’s new interesting feature confirmed ahead of Dec 17 launch
Watch: Kohli’s animated reaction after smacking Kesrick Williams for 6
Watch: Kohli’s animated reaction after smacking Kesrick Williams for 6
Hope India won’t do something which affects our ties: Bangladesh on CAB
Hope India won’t do something which affects our ties: Bangladesh on CAB
Unacceptable that India isn’t in UN Security Council, says German ambassador
Unacceptable that India isn’t in UN Security Council, says German ambassador
trending topics
HTLS 2019Citizenship BillRajinikanthWBPSC Admit CardVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraAmitabh BachchanDecember 16 gang rape

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News