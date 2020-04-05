Can Delhi schools conduct classes during summer break? Sisodia seeks parents’ suggestions

education

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 10:25 IST

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has sought suggestions on whether schools in Delhi could conduct classes during summer break to make up for academic loss due to the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

During an online interactive session called ‘parenting in the time of lockdown’, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia answered several queries on concerns like how to avoid children’s boredom, what all activities should be done to keep them occupied and how should parents utilise the time while dealing with work-life and financial concerns.

“This needs to be well thought of that can schools conduct classes during summer break to make up for academic loss caused during the lockdown. We are inviting suggestions on the issue,” Sisodia said.

“We also have keep ground realities in mind like summer heat causing discomfort to students. Rather than a decision being taken by the authorities in this regard, we want to know parents’ thoughts about it and the feasibility,” the deputy chief minister said.

Kejriwal asked parents to ensure that the children were not watching too much news about deaths worldwide, saying their mental health could get affected.

“There are parents who are concerned about certain problems posed by the lockdown, such as work-from-home pressures and financial problems for many,” he said. “We advise parents to deal with these times with patience and not let the children be affected by it.” “This is a crucial time, but parents should utilise it to bond with their children and do things together that they cannot generally because of lack of time,” the chief minister said.

This lockdown can bring the parents and kids close to each other. Try to engage with your children, talk to them, try to understand their world, Kejriwal said.

“The challenge is not to let the fear take over children’s mind. To cut down the negativity caused by corona-related news, take a break from social media. Create a positive environment in your house. Play games, listen to music,” he added.

Asked about fee waiver for students during lockdown, Sisodia said: “As a parent, we understand the concerns, but schools also need to pay salaries to teaching and non-teaching staff. So, there cannot be an upfront answer to this question.” If there are any suggestions in this regard about how to find a way out to this concern, they can be shared with us, Sisodia added.