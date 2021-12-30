e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Can NEET be held online twice a year: NTA to health ministry

Can NEET be held online twice a year: NTA to health ministry

The NEET is presently held once annually. This year, 1.3 million took the exam

education Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 10:03 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational photo.
Representational photo.(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has written to the Union health ministry asking whether the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admissions to medical and dental colleges could be held online twice a year. The NEET is presently held once annually and this year 1.3 million took it.

“Students undergo an immense amount of stress preparing for these highly competitive exams. If the test can be conducted more than once a year, it would hugely lessen the pressure on them,” said an official.

Officials said any such move will require the ministry’s nod. “For NEET, the NTA is only the exam conducting body.,” said the official cited above. “The move to hold the test twice would bring relief to students. However, presently it is not easy to conduct a pen and paper twice as it requires much larger arrangements. The NTA has also suggested that the possibility of holding it in the online mode may be examined.”

The Joint Entrance Examination for admissions to engineering colleges will be held online four times in 2021.

tags
top news
Farmers’ protests: Sixth round of talks today; unions want repeal of laws, higher MSP
Farmers’ protests: Sixth round of talks today; unions want repeal of laws, higher MSP
India registers 20,549 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, recoveries cross 9.83 mn
India registers 20,549 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, recoveries cross 9.83 mn
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
Ram Temple: New technique may be adopted for construction of foundation
Ram Temple: New technique may be adopted for construction of foundation
Man slips into coma due to blood clots in brain after Covid-19, recovers
Man slips into coma due to blood clots in brain after Covid-19, recovers
New Year eve’s celebrations in Kolkata come under HC scanner
New Year eve’s celebrations in Kolkata come under HC scanner
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In