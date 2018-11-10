Today in New Delhi, India
HT Logo

Cancelled: CSBC Bihar cancels recruitment notification for constables in Bihar police and fire services

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar has cancelled the recruitment notification for the post of constables and fireman. The exam was scheduled on November 25 and December 2.

education Updated: Nov 10, 2018 08:05 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The CSBC examination was scheduled on November 25 and December 2 to fill 9900 vacant posts of constable and 1965 posts of fireman(HT File Photo)

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has cancelled the recruitment notification (02/2018) dated May 25, 2018 for the posts of constables in Bihar police and fire services.However, the reason has not been stated.

The notice for cancellation was uploaded on the official website of CSBC.

The examination was scheduled on November 25 and December 2 to fill 9900 vacant posts of constable and 1965 posts of fireman.

Candidates who have already applied for the examinations will have to wait for further announcement by the CSBC, Bihar. Candidates should keep checking the official website for the updates.

First Published: Nov 10, 2018 08:05 IST

