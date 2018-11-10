Cancelled: CSBC Bihar cancels recruitment notification for constables in Bihar police and fire services

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar has cancelled the recruitment notification (02/2018) dated May 25, 2018 for the posts of constables in Bihar police and fire services.However, the reason has not been stated.

The notice for cancellation was uploaded on the official website of CSBC.

The examination was scheduled on November 25 and December 2 to fill 9900 vacant posts of constable and 1965 posts of fireman.

Candidates who have already applied for the examinations will have to wait for further announcement by the CSBC, Bihar. Candidates should keep checking the official website for the updates.

