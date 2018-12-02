CAT 2018: Answer key expected after release of response file of candidates

The response file of candidates who appeared in Common Admission Test (CAT) 2018 was released on Saturday. Candidates can login on the CAT 2018 website to view their question paper and responses. The candidates are now waiting for the answer key of the test, which is expected to be released next.

Candidates can raise objection/s against the answer key/s or question if they have any within a stipulated time. An expert committee of the IIM will scrutinize the objections and candidates whose objections are found to be valid by the panel will get a refund of their fee. If an objection raised by a candidate is found to be valid, the remedial measures taken by IIMs will be applicable to all the candidates.

CAT 2018 results will be tentatively available online in the second week of January next year.

CAT 2018 was held on November 25 in two sessions in 147 cities. The test was of three hours. There were three sections — verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, quantitative ability. Student got 60 minutes to complete each section and they had to complete one section before proceeding to the next.

CAT 2018 Answer Key: Steps to download after it is released

Visit the official website of CAT 2018

Login with your CAT 2018 user Id and password

Check the CAT 2018 answers key

Save it in your computer and take a printout

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 15:54 IST