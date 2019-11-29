CAT 2019 answer key, individual responses released at iimcat.ac.in

education

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) on Friday released the answer keys and individual responses to questions of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019. CAT 2019 examination was held on November 24 at various centres across the country.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key and individual responses to the questions in the official website of IIM at iimcat.ac.in.

How to check CAT 2019 answer key:

1) Visit official website of IIM at CAT at iimcat.ac.in 2) Click on ‘Registered Candidate Login’ 3) Enter your id and password and login 4) The answer key will be displayed on screen 5) Download and take print out of it for future reference.

The CAT 2019 results will be tentatively declared in second week of January 2020. CAT 2019 is a pre-requisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow programmes of IIMs. CAT 2019 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. A list of such institutions is provided on the CAT website. IIMs have no role in the selection process of non-IIM institutions.