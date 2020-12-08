CAT 2020 answer key, response sheet released at iimcat.ac.in, raise objections till Dec 11

education

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 10:04 IST

CAT 2020 answer key: The provisional answer key and response sheet of CAT 2020 has been released on its official website -iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have appeared in the IIM-CAT 2020 can download the answer keys and match them with their response IDs online. Candidates can raise objections against any key till December 11, 5 pm. Candidates will have to login using their login credentials to download they answer key and response ID.

After considering the valid objections, IIM Indore will release the final answer key based on which the final CAT 2020 result will be prepared.

IIM -Indore had conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 on November 29 in a computer based test mode.

How to download CAT 2020 answer key:

Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Click on the Login button

Key in your login credentials

Your CAT 2020 answer keys and response sheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and check your answers.