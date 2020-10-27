e-paper
Home / Education / CAT admit card 2020 to be released tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download

CAT admit card 2020 to be released tomorrow at iimcat.ac.in, here’s how to download

CAT admit card 2020: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the IIM CAT 2020 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at iimcat.ac.in.

education Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 12:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
CAT admit card 2020.
CAT admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
         

CAT admit card 2020: The Indian Institutes of Management, Indore will release the admit card of the Common Admission Test (CAT 2020) on Wednesday , October 28, 2020.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the IIM CAT 2020 examination will be able to download their admit cards online at iimcat.ac.in.

The institute will conduct the CAT 2020 examination on November 29, 2020, in three sessions namely: verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, and quantitative ability. Candidates will get 40 minutes to solve each section and they will not be allowed to switch from one section to another while answering questions in a section.

How to download the CAT admit card 2020:

1.Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

2.On the home page, key in your credentials and log in

3.Admit card for CAT 2020 will appear on the display screen

4.Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

