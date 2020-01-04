CAT Result 2019 to be declared today by 5 pm at iimcat.ac.in

education

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 11:45 IST

CAT Result 2019 : Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will declare the results of common aptitude test (CAT) 2019 today at 5 pm. IIM on its official website has issued a notice stating that the CAT 2019 results will be available at 5 pm on January 4, 2020.

IIM CAT 2019 was conducted on November 24, 2019 for which the answer key was released on November 29.Over 2 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.The test was of three hours. There were three sections — verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning, quantitative ability. Student got 60 minutes to complete each section and they had to complete one section before proceeding to the next.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their CAT 2019 result by visiting the official website of CAT 2019. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly.

CAT 2019 result: Here are the steps to check your results

1) Check the official website of CAT 2019 -- iimcat.ac.in

2) Go to ‘Scorecard for CAT 2019’, Click to download

3) Once the page opens, key in your user ID and password

4) Check your result and get a printout