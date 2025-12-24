CAT Result 2025 declared at iimcat.ac.in, direct link to download IIM CAT scorecard here

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode has declared the CAT Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test can check the scorecards on the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

The Common Admission Test was conducted on November 30, 2025. The IIM CAT exam was held at 339 test centres across 170 cities in India. The duration of the test was 120 minutes. The time allotted for each section was 40 minutes. The exam comprised of 3 sections- VARC, DILR and QA. Around 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

CAT Result 2025: How to download To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

2. Click on CAT Result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The provisional answer key was released on December 4 and the objection window opened on December 8, 2025. The objection management window closed on December 10, 2025. The final answer key was released December 17, 2025. A total of 187 objections were received out of which only 1 objection was accepted. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.