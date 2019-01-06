CAT results: Ayush Chauhan tops Chandigrh with 99.99 percentile

An alumnus of St John’s High School and Sri Guru Gobind Singh Collegiate School, Sector 26, Ayush Chauhan, a resident of Chandigarh, emerged the tricity topper with 99.99 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT), the results of which were declared on Saturday. He was followed by Rishabh Goyal, an alumnus of Panjab Engineering College (PEC), at the second position.

It was a second attempt for both of them. Ayush, who wants to study finance from Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, said he had scored 99.95 percentile last time, however, he was unable to get into the institute so he went for a second attempt.

When asked if he was satisfied with the result, Sharma said, “Yes but 100 percentile would have been better. Just 0.1 percentile let me down.”

Besides Goyal and Chauhan, around 15 other students from the tricity scored more than 99 percentile. Around 8,500 candidates from the tricity appeared in the exam this year. The tricity this time, however, could not produce any all-India topper. As many 11 students from all over the country scored 100 percentile.

CAT exam, for admission to management institutes, is conducted jointly by the IIMs. Students who clear the stipulated cut-offs will be called for essay writing and interview round. Most of the interviews will be conducted in February and March

However, business schools select candidates on the basis of a composite score which consists of student’s previous academic score (Class 10 and 12 percentage), extra-curricular achievements and statement of purpose. In 2018, the salary packages of graduates from the top 20 MBA colleges ranged between ₹12 and 30 lakh per annum.

In Chandigarh, the top MBA college is the University Business School, which is part of the Panjab University. “UBS accepts CAT score and the likely cut-off will be around 90 percentile,” said Hirdesh Madan, the director of an MBA preparatory coaching centre in the city.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 11:33 IST