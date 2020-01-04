CAT Toppers 2019: Meet Shreyansh, Rahul, Prasoon of UP who scored 99%

education

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 21:24 IST

Lucknow and Kanpur students have fared well in Common Admission Test (CAT) 2019 exam, the result of which was declared on Saturday.

Shreyaansh Gupta, final year undergraduate student pursuing Mathematics and Scientific Computing from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur scored 99.99 percentile in his first attempt.

“I was able to easily cruise the quantitative section (QA) which I finished well before time as the questions involved general Mathematical concepts. However, the Data Interpretation/Logical Reasoning section was a tough one to crack as it has been one of the most difficult sections over the past few years. The Verbal Ability section was the trickiest and scoring well in that section was crucial to getting such a high percentile,” said Shreyaansh who was trained under Ashish Sinha, the director of TIME Lucknow and Kanpur.

“My CAT score is according to my expectations as I was giving mock tests of TIME and was scoring 99.5+ in it. I always dreamt of doing MBA from the top IIMs and I am elated on getting such a good score. It has definitely boosted my confidence in my abilities and I look forward to the Group Discussion and Personal Interview rounds with renewed vigour,” said Shreyaansh who went to TIME coaching institute.

Rahul Sharma of Team Satyam also scored 99.99 percentile at the CAT 2019 exam. “Cracking Common Admission Test (CAT) requires regular practice over a period of six to eight months and frequent mock tests to identify flaws. The right guidance can help students, willing to put in effort, really achieve their full potential,” he said.

Team Satyam claimed four students from their coaching institute have secured a 99+ percentile score, with more than 23 students getting more than a 90%ile. Vaibhav Tiwari got 99.77 %ile, Aditya Mohan 99.26 %ile, Abhishek Paul 99.05 %ile, Anany Sharma 98.40 %ile, Monisha Purwar 97.90 %ile and Diksha socred 97.12 %ile

Prasoon Botham (99.88 percentile) started preparation in June 2019 when he joined TIME Lucknow for a month of class. He did his engineering from MNNIT Allahabad in Computer science. “This was my first attempt at the test and I scored 99.88 percentile. I was decent at maths and logical aptitude but had lost touch with English so I focused more on the latter. CAT is all about being consistent in your preparation and keeping calm on D-day. Solving mocks and analysing them thoroughly helps a lot. I would thank my parents, friends and teachers for their constant support. Hard work really does pay off,” Prasoon said.