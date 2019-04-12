CBSE 10th, 12th results 2019: How and when to apply for revaluation, verification of marks

The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification giving schedule and other information on applying for verification of marks, revaluation and obtaining photocopy of answer sheets after the declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results.

The board exam results 2019 are expected in the third week of May. According to the notice, the link for verification of marks will open on the next day of the declaration of results of that Class (10th\12th). Students can apply for the same, by paying a fee of Rs. 500 per subject, till 5pm of the fifth day of the opening of the link.

The link to get photocopy of the answer sheets will get activated on the 17th day of the declaration of results of that class and students can apply, by paying a fee of Rs. 700 for Class 12 and Rs 500 for Class 10, till 5pm on the next day.

The link for revaluation of marks will open on the twenty-first day of the declaration of results of that Class. Students can apply for revaluation till 5pm on the next day by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question.

A detailed notification regarding the same will be issued later.

CBSE Class 12th board exams began on February 15 and concluded on April 4 while Class 10 exams began on February 21 and concluded on March 29.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 15:15 IST