CBSE 10th compartment result 2019 declared at cbseresults.nic.in

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 12:08 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday, July 24 announced Class 10 compartment examination results. The CBSE Class 10 Compartment Examination 2019 was held on July 2.

CBSE Class 10 compartment exam result 2019 can be checked on the official result website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 10th compartment result 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

Click on the link ’Secondary School Examination ( Class X ) 2019-Compartment - Announced on 24th July 2019’

Key in the details as required on the login page that opens and submit

Result will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take a print out of the same

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had announced Class 12 compartmental examinations results on July 19. CBSE had declared the Class 10 board examinations results 2019 in May.

