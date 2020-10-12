e-paper
Home / Education / CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020: How to check at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020: How to check at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020: Students who had appeared in the class 10 compartment examination can check their results online at cbseresults.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 15:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the class 10th compartment examination results on its official website. This year, a total of 56.55% students passed the examination.

Students who had appeared in the class 10 compartment examination can check their results online at cbseresults.nic.in.

Direct link to check CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020.

How to check CBSE 10th Compartment Results 2020:

1. Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2020-Compartment “

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The CBSE  10th Compartment Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

According to an official statement, a total of 1,50,198 students were placed in the compartment category when CBSE announced Class 10 results this year.

The board conducted the class 10th Compartment examination September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26,and 28, 2020, at 1248 centres spread across 12418 schools in the country.

