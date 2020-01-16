CBSE 10th maths board exam 2020: 8 points to keep in mind while preparing for this paper

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 11:16 IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the dates for class 10th board examination 2020. The exams will be conducted between February 15 and March 20, 2020. The mathematics exam is scheduled on March 12.

Students often get nervous as the exam date approaches, more so for the maths exam. Many opt for group study and spend hours solving tough problems.

In this article, students would find some useful tips and tricks for their upcoming CBSE mathematics examination.

Practice is the key to excel: Students should practice maths on a daily basis as it will help them get over the fear for the subject. Try attempting a particular equation in several ways. It will help in solving the paper on exam day.

Multiple approaches: If a particular equation isn’t giving the correct answer try solving it with a different approach. Review the mistakes and seek help from teachers if required.

Prepare Keynotes: One should prepare flashcard for equations and formulas. Students can also make section-wise flashcards or notes that they need.

Focus on scoring sections: Candidates should divide their mathematics syllabus in two parts, easy and difficult. Then divide the easy section in sub sections on the basis of marks allotted. For example statistics can be put in the easy part as there are chances of scoring full marks in this particular section.

Focus on exam pattern and syllabus: This is one of the most important things to keep in mind. Students should be well-versed with the syllabus and pattern. Otherwise, they might waste time studying unnecessary topics.

Environment: Solving mathematics question papers need a lot of concentration. Students should try avoiding distractions while working on equations.

Previous years’ papers and sample papers: Question papers and sample papers from the previous years help students focus on the recurring questions. Sample papers will let you analyse the preparation. Students should solve previous years’ questions and sample papers setting the timer in their phone or watch.

Focused study material: Instead of going for different study materials, students should stick to one or two books. For example, NCERT and CBSE sample papers would be enough if one has a grip over the basic concepts. Going for a plethora of materials will only create confusion.