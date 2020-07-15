CBSE 10th Results: Patna girls Alifa, Navya score 99%, one aspires to become doctor, another engineer

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 22:50 IST

Class 10 students Alifa Ishteaque of Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navya Nimayak of Notre Dame Academy scored 99% each in Class 10 exam which stood highest in the capital city.

Alifa aspires to become a doctor while Navya wants to become computer engineer.

Alifa’s father Ishteaque Yusuf is a government employee while her mother Amber Jahan is a homemaker.

Alifa has scored perfect 100 in mathematics and social science.

She said, “I was confident that I will score high in the exam but I was not aware that I will get 99%. I maintained a fixed study and revision routine throughout the year. I will opt science stream in intermediate.”

Sharing her future goals she said, “I want to pursue MBBS from a reputed medical college of our country. I am focused to crack medical entrance exam for which I have started preparing in advance. My elder sisters guide me in study”

Elated on daughter’s success Ishteaque Yusuf, father of three daughters, said, “I am grateful of god for my daughter’s success. I wish she achieves more heights of success.”

Yusuf said, “Initially there was a pressure of society as they don’t favour girls’ education and I was encouraging my daughters for higher education. But I didn’t pay heed to that mindset and raised my daughters well.”

“I gave all my attention and resources to my daughters without any discrimination. In a way it was good that I was not blessed with a boy child or else I too would have deviated.” admitted Yusuf.

Another highest scorer Navya Nimayak aspires to become a computer engineer.

Navya Nimayak of Notre Dame Academy, Patna

Her father Gautam Dutt is employed with civil court while her mother Sapna Sahay is sectional head in police department.

Navya’s long term goal is to become a researcher.

She said, “I love to study mathematics and science. I am preparing for entrance exam for engineering.”

Talking about her study strategy, Navya said, “I didn’t follow any rigorous routine but I devoted more than 10 hours to study. During study leave, I solved numerous mock test papers and previous years’ paper for fetching good marks.”

Her father Dutt, said, “My daughter is intelligent since childhood and she loves participate in Olympiads. She is our single child so all my hope is pinned with her. She has all liberty to choose her career field. She has keen interest in space.”

Navya said that her mother was posted to other district last year, her father looked after her.

“My father and I are partners in everything be it study or entertainment. I missed my mother’s presence as I was going to take board exam but my father tried best possible to fill her absence”, she added.

Both Alifa and Navya said that they were utilizing the lockdown period by taking online classes and preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams respectively.