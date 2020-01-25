e-paper
CBSE 12th Biology Exam 2020: Important tips to score well

Getting a holistic understanding of biology and good scores not only help students prepare for competitive exams, but also give them better chances in getting admitted to undergraduate degrees in various colleges.

Jan 25, 2020
Biology enables students to get a better idea about evolutionary theory, gene therapy, advances in biotechnology and could allow them career prospects in zoology, medical and research fields.

The CBSE Class 12 board exams are starting on February 15 and concluding on March 30, 2020. The practicals have been held between Jan 1 to Feb 7, 2020. The Biology paper will be held on March 14 from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

The total theory paper of the Class 12 Biology paper is of 70 marks while 30 marks are for the practical exam. Students get three hours to complete the theory paper.

Here are a few tips to better prepare for Class 12 Biology exam 2020

-- Units that must be thoroughly prepared leading to the exam are Reproduction, Evolution and Biology in Human Welfare, which carry 14 marks, 18 marks and 14 marks respectively. That is almost 65 percent of the total marks in the paper.

-- Especially, a chapter like Genetics and Biotechnology requires the student to comprehend the material perfectly rather than mug up the syllabi.

-- Make sure you pay equal attention to lab sessions and actively participate in experiments to score well in the practicals

-- Diagrams are an integral part of biology exams and do not avoid them. Practice all important diagrams well in advance and make sure you label them properly.

-- Put up diagrams in your room along with flowcharts elaborating biological processes so that you can see them at a glance for better preparations.

-- Pick up the chapters which require more time earlier on so that your mind remains fresh while you summarise them

-- Revise all your chapters heading up to the exam to strengthen understanding of topics more

-- Solve different previous year question papers and CBSE sample papers.

