e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CBSE 12th compartment Result 2020 declared at cbse.nic.in, here’s how to check

CBSE 12th compartment Result 2020 declared at cbse.nic.in, here’s how to check

CBSE 12th compartment Result 2020: Students who had appeared in the CBSE Class 12 compartment exam can check their results online at cbse.nic.in.

education Updated: Oct 09, 2020 16:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE 12th compartment Result 2020.
CBSE 12th compartment Result 2020.(Screengrab )
         

CBSE 12th compartment Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the results of Class 12 compartmental examinations 2020 on its official website.

Students who had appeared in the CBSE Class 12 compartment exam can check their results online at cbse.nic.in.

This year, a total of 87,651 class 12 students had registered for the CBSE Class 12 compartment exams.

The board conducted the Class 12 compartment exam on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, and 29, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

Direct link to check CBSE 12th compartment Result 2020

CBSE 12th compartment Result 2020: How to check result

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 12 compartmental result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen

Earlier in July, the CBSE had declared the Class 12 board annual exam results on its official website. As many as 11,92,961 students had appeared in CBSE class 12 examination, out of which 10,59,080 passed. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 88.78% , compared to last year’s 83.4%.

tags
top news
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
PM Modi to launch property cards under SVAMITVA scheme on Oct 11
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
PM Modi phones Putin, appreciates his ‘personal contribution” to deepen ties
PM Modi phones Putin, appreciates his ‘personal contribution” to deepen ties
Rudram missile: How do NGARMs work?
Rudram missile: How do NGARMs work?
A look at Serum institute, its CEO Adar Poonawalla as world awaits Covid-19 vaccine
A look at Serum institute, its CEO Adar Poonawalla as world awaits Covid-19 vaccine
World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
SRH vs KXIP Review and RR vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
SRH vs KXIP Review and RR vs DC Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In