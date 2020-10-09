CBSE 12th compartment Result 2020 declared at cbse.nic.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 16:28 IST

CBSE 12th compartment Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared the results of Class 12 compartmental examinations 2020 on its official website.

Students who had appeared in the CBSE Class 12 compartment exam can check their results online at cbse.nic.in.

This year, a total of 87,651 class 12 students had registered for the CBSE Class 12 compartment exams.

The board conducted the Class 12 compartment exam on September 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, and 29, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

Direct link to check CBSE 12th compartment Result 2020

CBSE 12th compartment Result 2020: How to check result

1. Visit the official results website of CBSE at cbseresults.nic.in

2 Click on the link for the CBSE class 12 compartmental result 2020

3. Key in your credentials and login

6. The result will be displayed on the screen

Earlier in July, the CBSE had declared the Class 12 board annual exam results on its official website. As many as 11,92,961 students had appeared in CBSE class 12 examination, out of which 10,59,080 passed. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 88.78% , compared to last year’s 83.4%.