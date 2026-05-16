CBSE 12th re-evaluation 2026: Check important dates, fees and application process

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the post-result process for Class 12 students who want to review their board exam marks. Students who are not satisfied with their scores can now apply for scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets, raise issues regarding marking, and seek re-evaluation through the official CBSE website. Students who are not satisfied with their scores can now apply for scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets, raise issues regarding marking, and seek re-evaluation through the official CBSE website. (Handout)

CBSE said the entire process will be conducted online, and students will be able to complete applications even on holidays.

Dates for scanned copies and re-evaluation According to the schedule released by CBSE, applications for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books will begin on May 19 and continue till May 22, 2026. The application window will remain open till 11:59:59 pm on the last day.