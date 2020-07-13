e-paper
Home / Education / CBSE 12th results: Two boys top Uttarakhand with 498/500 marks, pass percent rises by 9%

CBSE 12th results: Two boys top Uttarakhand with 498/500 marks, pass percent rises by 9%

As Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results for Class 12 on Monday, Dehradun region witnessed a 9.65% increase in pass percentage this year compared to 2019, informed officials.

education Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Uttarakhand
         

As Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results for Class 12 on Monday, Dehradun region witnessed a 9.65% increase in pass percentage this year compared to 2019, informed officials.

Ranber Singh, regional director for Central Board of Secondary Education in Dehradun said, “The result of Dehradun region has increased by 9.65% compared to last year, despite the fact that cream areas like Noida, Ghaziabad were removed from the Dehradun region this year.”

Devjyoti Chakrabarti from Shemford Doon School in Dehradun and Sagar Garg DSB International Public School in Rishikesh became the state toppers with 498/500 marks each.

Garg told local media that he aims to crack the Indian Police Service and serve the nation.

“I aspire to become an IPS officer in the future and the credit for my result goes completely to my parents who motivated me throughout this journey,” said Garg.

The 17-year-old boy who used to dedicate six to seven hours a day for studies, is also fond of martial arts like judo and karate.

Aryaman Mihir Seth from Shemford Doon School, Ayush Sharma from Acharyakulam NR Patanjali Yogpeeth, Ishan Jain from St Theresa School and Pratha Vishnoi from Genesis International School secured the second position in the state with 497 out of 500 marks.

Though, two boys topped the state, girls outperformed boys again this year.

The overall pass percentage of Dehradun region this year was recorded to 83.22% compared to 73.57% in 2019.

“Once again, the girls have performed better with a pass percentage of 87.02% compared to the pass percentage of boys which was 80.48%,” said the regional director.

