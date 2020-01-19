e-paper
CBSE admit card 2020 for class 10th board exam released at cbse.nic.in

Students are advised to bring their hall tickets on the said date of examination, or else they won’t be allowed to appear in the board examination.

education Updated: Jan 19, 2020 15:43 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
CBSE admit card 2020 for class 10th board exam.
CBSE admit card 2020 for class 10th board exam. (HT file)
         

Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi has released the admit card for class 10th board examination on its official website. School authorities can visit the official website and download the hall ticket for class 10th students.

CBSE had earlier released the class 10th date sheet on January 17, 2020. As per the date sheet, class 10th board examination will commence on February 26, 2020, and will conclude on March 18, 2020. Students are advised to bring their hall tickets on the said date of examination, or else they won’t be allowed to appear in the board examination.

Here’s the direct link to download the CBSE class 10th board exam 2020 admit card.

How to download the hall ticket:

1.Visit the official website at cbse.nic.in

2.On the home page click on the link that reads, ‘Admit card and school LOC for Board exam 2020’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the monitor

