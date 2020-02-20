e-paper
CBSE Admit Card out: New notification for private candidates released

Private students are the candidates who had failed in class 10 or 12 and want to appear for the exams again. CBSE class 10 and class 12 examinations began on February 15.

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 13:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released instructions for private candidates. The CBSE, in a circular, has asked Centre Superintendents to let private candidates take the examination, even if their CBSE Admit Cards are not signed by the Principal.

This has been done to prevent private students from facing undue hardships at the exam centre.



Click here for admit card

However, the CBSE circular said that CBSE Admit Card for private candidates must have the signature of student and parents.

Recently, the Board had also said that schools cannot bar students from appearing in the exams on the basis of pre-board marks. The CBSE had said this in response tweets by students.

The CBSE released the admit card for private students in January on its official website .Candidates can also download it using the direct link

Private candidates can download their CBSE admit card by entering either their application number, previous year’s roll number or name.

This year, the CBSE is not conducting practical examination for private candidates. The board will consider the marks secured by the candidate in the practicals of the 2019 exam. For those who appeared before 2019, the board will pick average of the practical marks.

Over 18 lakh candidates have registered for this year’s CBSE Class 10 exam, while the number for Class 12 is over 12 lakh.

