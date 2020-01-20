CBSE - Adobe Creativity Challenge winners announced

education

CBSE and Adobe India has declared the winners of the Creativity Challenge, today.The contest was organised commemorating the Gandhian values as a part of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Launched in October 2019 honoring the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Creativity Challenge is the first-of-its-kind contest designed towards encouraging students from across 20,000 CBSE affiliated schools to showcase their creative expression, digital skills, and personal vision depicting how Gandhian values can help the world today prosper.

Springdales School (Pusa Road, New Delhi), Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (Ahmednagar, Maharashtra) and East Point School (Vasundhara Enclave, New Delhi) emerged as winners among 4,500 plus schools across India that submitted project entries using various Adobe Creative Cloud tools.The winning teams in the three defined grade categories will be given an all-expenses-paid trip to Adobe’s global headquarters in California, USA, the top nine schools will win an annual subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud to further their creative potential for long term growth.

The winners were honoured for their creative work in a felicitation ceremony in the presence of Shantanu Narayen, Chairman, President and CEO of Adobe.

Anita Karwal, Chairperson, CBSE said, “In the current digital era, CBSE believes that technology and creative skills are key to long-term development of all students in India. In line with this, we continue to launch critical steps and programs for enabling the digital and creative acumen of young minds across our nation.”

CBSE - Adobe Creativity Challenge saw the participation of students from class 6 to Class 12 where they leveraged Adobe Creative Cloud tools to prepare and submit creative projects across nine themes related to sustainable development goals and life of Mahatma Gandhi.