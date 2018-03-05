CBSE Board Exams 2018: How students across India reacted after Class 12 English paper

Many students across the country said the Class 12 Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) English paper, held on Monday, was easy as compared to last year but they could not attempt all the questions because of lack of time.

The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams conducted by the CBSE began on Monday. Over 11 lakh students have registered for the Class 12 exam and over 16 lakh candidates will appear for the Class 10 tests this year.

The exams started with the English Paper for Class 12 students, and Class 10 students appeared in vocational courses such as dynamic retailing, info technology, security, etc.

“The paper was quite easy but the comprehension section was a bit lengthy,” Nitya Kashyap, a student of Evergreen Senior Secondary School in New Delhi’s Vasundhara Enclave, said.

In Dehradun, the first exam conducted by the CBSE this year was seen as a setback by many students.

Divyanshu, a student of Shri Guru Ram Rai Public School Race Course in Dehradun said he missed the last few questions as the paper was “so lengthy”.

“I wish I could have more time,” he added.

Tanya, a student of Drona’s International School in Uttarakhand’s capital, echoed Divyanshu’s concern.

“The difficulty level was average. But, there were so many questions to attempt in a limited time,” she said.

Students in Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur also had the same complaint.

“The paper was certainly lengthy but it was not tough as such. Section A of the paper, which assesses comprehension, had big passages,” Surbhi Pansari, a student of Maharani Gayatri Devi School, said.

Harsh Das, a student of Jayshree Periwal High School, agreed with Pansari. “The boards are not as difficult as they are projected to be,” Das added.

Raghav Joshi, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya No 4 in the Pink City, found Section C (literature) a little tough.

“The other two sections were fine, literature was a bit tough. But the paper was lengthy,” he said.

Students in Bhopal also felt that the three hours were not enough to answer the questions.

“I had to spend a lot of time in completing Section A and that’s why I found it difficult to complete the whole paper on time,” Sunanda Sharma, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh’s capital, said.

Shubham Rana of Mansarovar Public School in the same city said the paper was very simple and straight and “quite easy” as compared to the last year’s.

Students in Patna, the capital of Bihar, also said that the questions were easier as compared to last year.

“The paper was easy as expected. The passage section was a bit lengthy as always but other sections were very easy,” Priyanka of BD Public School said.

For Smariddhi Shekhar of Notre Dame Academy, the questions from the novel and the literature sections were easy. “The letter writing section was time-taking but overall the paper was simple,” she said.

Teachers, however, said the questions were from the syllabus and simple. But some like the principal of Scholar’s Home in Dehradun, Chaya Khanna, said the paper was lengthy and it wasn’t easy for students to attempt all the questions in the given time.

English teacher Tripura Mulasi at Mount Abu Public School in Sector 5 of New Delhi’s Rohini said the paper “by all accounts can be dubbed as well-balanced.”

“All the three sets have the same set of questions and only the sequence of the questions is different in sections B and C. Overall, the paper was student friendly and amicably balanced and will prove to be a cakewalk for those who prepared the syllabus well,” she added.

The principal of Bhopal’s Sagar Public School, Jayshree Kanwar, also said the paper was quite easy.

“Questions were direct and the students, who had prepared well for the exam, didn’t find it lengthy. We can expect good marks,” she added.

Shabana, a teacher of English at Notre Dame Academy, said the questions were direct and nothing was beyond the syllabus.

“My students were very happy with the paper,” she said.

(With inputs from Heena Kausar in New Delhi, Nihi Sharma in Dehradun, Salik Ahmad in Jaipur, Shruti Tomar in Bhopal and Nandini in Patna)