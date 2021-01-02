e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CBSE Board Exams 2021: Fake datesheet circulating on social media, says PIB

CBSE Board Exams 2021: Fake datesheet circulating on social media, says PIB

A fake date sheet of CBSE board exams 2021 for class 10th and 12th is doing the rounds on social media, PIB fact check team said on Twitter.

education Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 15:56 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

A fake date sheet of CBSE board exams 2021 for class 10th and 12th is doing the rounds on social media, PIB fact check team said on Twitter. “A date sheet for Class 12th & 10th Exams 2020-21 allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake. Although, @DrRPNishank has announced that Class 10th & 12th Board Examinations will be held from 4th May to 10th June 2021,” reads the tweet by PIB fact-check team.

 

On December 31, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced the CBSE Board exams 2021 will be held between May 4 and June 10 and its results will be declared by July 15. Practical exams will be held in school premises from March 1.

Earlier this week CBSE controller of examination Sanyam Bhardwaj specified that there would be “no dilution in quality measures of the exams” by the board. “Generally, schools would have time between January and mid-February to conduct board examinations. This time, however, after consultations with all stakeholders, we have increased that time period. Practical exams can be conducted by schools between March and June 10. This would allow schools to have the flexibility to conduct practical exams in smaller batches while maintaining social distancing and other Covid-19 guidelines.”

top news
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ‘stable’ after ‘mild’ cardiac arrest
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly ‘stable’ after ‘mild’ cardiac arrest
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
Protesting farmers to hold tractor parade on Jan 26 in Delhi if demands not met
India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies
India to UK flights will resume from January 6, ministry clarifies
PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda
PM Modi ranks No 1 among global leaders in these challenging times: Nadda
Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak
Mumbai attack mastermind, LeT operations commander Lakhvi arrested in Pak
In Photos: India’s Covid-19 vaccination dry run across 259 centres
In Photos: India’s Covid-19 vaccination dry run across 259 centres
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
China switches into covert mode in Nepal, has team of 3 to continue mission
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
Global street artists have been busy in the lockdown | Watch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In