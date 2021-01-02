CBSE Board Exams 2021: Fake datesheet circulating on social media, says PIB

education

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 15:56 IST

A fake date sheet of CBSE board exams 2021 for class 10th and 12th is doing the rounds on social media, PIB fact check team said on Twitter. “A date sheet for Class 12th & 10th Exams 2020-21 allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake. Although, @DrRPNishank has announced that Class 10th & 12th Board Examinations will be held from 4th May to 10th June 2021,” reads the tweet by PIB fact-check team.

A date sheet for Class 12th & 10th Exams 2020-21 allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media.#PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake. Although, @DrRPNishank has announced that Class 10th & 12th Board Examinations will be held from 4th May to 10th June 2021. pic.twitter.com/Ez2LNmkkrZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 1, 2021

On December 31, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had announced the CBSE Board exams 2021 will be held between May 4 and June 10 and its results will be declared by July 15. Practical exams will be held in school premises from March 1.

Earlier this week CBSE controller of examination Sanyam Bhardwaj specified that there would be “no dilution in quality measures of the exams” by the board. “Generally, schools would have time between January and mid-February to conduct board examinations. This time, however, after consultations with all stakeholders, we have increased that time period. Practical exams can be conducted by schools between March and June 10. This would allow schools to have the flexibility to conduct practical exams in smaller batches while maintaining social distancing and other Covid-19 guidelines.”