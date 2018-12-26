CBSE board exams in February, here’s why students are worried

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announcing on Sunday that exams for Class 10 are beginning on February 21, 2019, and those of Class 11 on February 15, city students have expressed their worries, saying exams should have started just at their usual time of March to leave them some time for preparation.

Madhur Vaidya, a student in a private school of Chandigarh, said, “This year there is hardly any time for preparation. It is December already and we are going to have our board exams within a month. I am very nervous, especially for exams of Maths and Science. ”

Manpreet Kaur, a student of the Government Model School, Maloya, said, “This year there is not even a single holiday between exams of political science and mathematics. I am worried how students, who have arts and mathematics as a combination, will study these for Class 12.”

However, Simran Singh, a student of the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, said, “I think the date sheet is fine, but we were not expecting the exams this early. Usually, the exams start in March.”

What teachers say

Arvind Rana, a teacher of social studies at the Government High School, Sarangpur, said, “Students should also notice that they have been informed duly about their exams well in advance, unlike previous years when the date sheet was released in January end.”

“Because of the poor result last year, teachers have already prepared their students accordingly,” Rana added.

Meanwhile, St John’s High School principal Kavita Das said, “In most of the schools, they finish their syllabus by December. Now, mostly practising and testing begins. My students will not be uncomfortable with early exams.”

Das said, “When we had taken up this matter with CBSE, they told us that they are advancing smaller exams so that results are not delayed.”

While district education officer (DEO) Anujit Kaur could not be contacted for comments, sources in the DEO’s office said, “CBSE takes in consideration a lot of factors while framing the exam dates. While advancing the exams this year, they have kept the future aspects in mind as well. General elections are scheduled around March-April next year. They do not want admissions delayed because of that.”

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 13:24 IST