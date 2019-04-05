CBSE Board Results 2019: Evaluation of answer books begins says Board

The evaluation of answer books of the board examination has commenced, the CBSE said on Thursday.

“The evaluation of answer books of Board 2019 exams has already commenced. In line with the Board’s zero-error policy for evaluation, standard directions are issued to the evaluation centers spread across the country,” the CBSE said in a statement.

CBSE said the passing criteria of Class X have been changed.

“Now, the combines marks of the internal assessment and theory examinations are considered for deciding the pass criteria,” it said.

The Board also said that the marking scheme for evaluators highlights that priority has to be given to creative, correct and relevant answers given by students other than the ones mentioned in the marking scheme.

A total of 31,14,831 candidates registered for the Board exams of which 18,27,472 were registered for Class 10 while 12,87,359 were registered for Class 12.

The maximum number of candidates was from Delhi. The exams commenced from February 15 and finished on April 4.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 15:08 IST