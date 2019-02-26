CBSE board results 2019 to be declared by May 10 this year

Along with conducting exams early this year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to declare results earlier than usual and declare them by May 10, said a senior official at the CBSE regional office in Dehradun.

The senior official, requesting anonymity, said, “The board has decided to complete evaluation of all examination papers by April 20 and declare results by May 10.”

However, there was no information on whether results for both class 10 and 12 would be declared on the said date.

The board had earlier this month issued a notification stating that results for both class 10 and 12 would be declared early this year. Results for both grades are usually announced in the third week of May.

“The board took the decision of announcing results by May 10 this year, following an order from the Delhi High Court. We want to make sure that by the time students take admission in colleges in June or if students change schools then they should have the final documents including the mark sheet and examination certificate,” added the official.

This year, 43,411 students from Uttarakhand are appearing for class 10 board examinations and 38,795 for class 12 board examinations across 156 centres.

For better transparency and security of the examination process, the regional office has also appointed 15 deputy city coordinators along with 32 city coordinators.

With this move, the official added that compartment examinations will also be conducted early compared to previous years.

