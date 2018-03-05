CBSE 2018: Narendra Modi tells students to write exams with smile

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his best wishes to students appearing in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, saying they should write their paper with a smile and lots of confidence.

Modi had also asked students who were due to appear for the board examinations to adopt a “never give-up” attitude during a recent interaction in New Delhi.

“Best of luck to all my young friends appearing for the CBSE Class XII and Class X examinations! Write these exams with a smile and lots of confidence,” he said on Twitter on Monday.

More than 28 lakh candidates will appear for the Class 10 and 12 examinations being conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

Over 16 lakh candidates have registered for the Class 10 examination, while Over 11 lakh have registered for the Class 12 examination.