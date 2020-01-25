CBSE Boards 2020: Important notice on rumours on exams issued

education

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 13:45 IST

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notice alerting the students, guardians and teachers on rumours and fake news on the board exams.

“It is being noticed that that certain unscrupulous elements intend to spread rumors by hosting fake videos/messages on News platforms/ Social Media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, twitter etc. with to spread confusion and panic amongst students, parents, schools and general public,” the official notice reads.

“The mischievous elements involved in such activities are hereby warned and advised to restrain themselves from such unlawful activities of spreading rumours. In case, any such information comes to the notice of the CBSE, immediate remedial action as necessary and measures as per provisions of law will be taken by the CBSE,” the notice further reads.

The Board has also appealed to public in general to cooperate with the Board for the smooth conduct of exams 2020 and not to participate in spreading of rumours and not believe baseless information.

CBSE board exams will begin from February onwards.The Class 12 board examination will be held from February 15 to March 30, 2020 while the Class 10 board examination will be held from February 15 to March 20, 2020.