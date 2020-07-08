e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / CBSE clarifies rational behind reducing syllabus, says it is one-time measure

CBSE clarifies rational behind reducing syllabus, says it is one-time measure

According to the notification, in order to reduce exam stress of students, CBSE has taken the decision of rationalizing the syllabus by up to 30% for nearly 190 subjects of classes 9 to 12 as a one-time measure.

education Updated: Jul 08, 2020 19:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday issued a notification clarifying its rationale behind reducing the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 students.

According to the notification, in order to reduce exam stress of students, CBSE has taken the decision of rationalizing the syllabus by up to 30% for nearly 190 subjects of classes 9 to 12 as a one-time measure. The board has also clarified that no questions will be asked from the reduced syllabus in board exams for 2020-21 only.

The board has also directed schools to follow NCERT’s alternative academic calendar for conducting the curriculum.

“Each of the topics that have been wrongly mentioned in media as deleted have been covered under the Alternative Academic Calendar of NCERT which is already in force for all the affiliated schools of the board,” said Anurag Tripathi, CBSE secretary.

tags
top news
Incredibly aggressive action, says Mike Pompeo on China’s moves in Ladakh
Incredibly aggressive action, says Mike Pompeo on China’s moves in Ladakh
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
China’s pullback in Ladakh’s Pangong Finger Area to test disengagement
Pak denying India free and unimpeded access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA
Pak denying India free and unimpeded access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA
Harvard, MIT sue Trump admin over foreign student visa rule
Harvard, MIT sue Trump admin over foreign student visa rule
‘It is 10% here’: Bengal CM on corruption complaints over Amphan relief
‘It is 10% here’: Bengal CM on corruption complaints over Amphan relief
2 cops arrested in Kanpur as hunt for UP’s most wanted man gathers steam
2 cops arrested in Kanpur as hunt for UP’s most wanted man gathers steam
India could have 2.87 lakh Covid-19 cases per day by 2021 winter: MIT study
India could have 2.87 lakh Covid-19 cases per day by 2021 winter: MIT study
Congress slams govt over US’ online classes move, H1B visa & Kuwait expat bill
Congress slams govt over US’ online classes move, H1B visa & Kuwait expat bill
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In