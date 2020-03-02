e-paper
Home / Education / CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2020: 98.2% attendance in North East Delhi Centres

CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams 2020: 98.2% attendance in North East Delhi Centres

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 physics and applied physics exams and Class 10 music exam is being conducted peacefully at all Centres in India and abroad, including those in north-east Delhi.

education Updated: Mar 02, 2020 13:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 physics and applied physics exams and Class 10 music exam is being conducted peacefully at all Centres in India and abroad, including those in north-east Delhi.(HT/File)
         

In a press release issued on Monday, CBSE informed that the exam recorded more than 98.2% attendance in the centers in north eastern parts of Delhi on Monday, March 2.

“The CBSE Class XII Physics and Applied Physics exam along with Class X Music exam is being conducted peacefully and smoothly at all centers across the country, foreign countries and entire Delhi, including those in north-east part of Delhi today. The examinations have been resumed after postponement of four examinations scheduled earlier in north east part of Delhi. There were 2888 candidates registered for class XII and X examination in north-east part of Delhi. Out of which 2837 candidates are present with 51 absentees. The exam today has thus recorded more than 98.2% attendance in the centers in north eastern parts of Delhi. This has been possible due to the support and cooperation of students, parents, schools, Delhi police and Directorate of Education Delhi. CBSE is committed to conducting safe and smooth board examinations in the coming days as well,” reads the release issued by CBSE.

