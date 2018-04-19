CBSE to compensate students for typo in Class 10 English paper

CBSE Class 10 English exam 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to provide compensation of two marks to Class 10 students for a typing error in the English question paper.

Several teachers and students had approached the Board with the plea that the paper held on March 12 had certain errors in the comprehension passage section.

Students had to read a passage and write synonyms for the words endurance, obstruction, and motivation. But the paragraphs they were supposed to look at were incorrectly marked, they had said in an online petition.

“The typing error has been noticed and it has been Board’s policy to not let students face any disadvantage. The marking scheme has been decided in interest of students and all those who appeared for the particular question will be awarded two marks,” a senior CBSE official said.

The Class 10 and 12 board examinations began on March 5 and will conclude by April 25.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)