CBSE Class 10th, 12th board exams begin today: Read important instructions

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 08:06 IST

CBSE Board exams for class 10th and 12th is beginning today. A total of 30 lakh students are registered to take the exams. Out of the 30 lakh students, 18 lakh students will take the class 10th exam while the other 12 lakh candidates will take the class 12th board exams.

Candidates must reach the examination centre on or before 9.45 AM on the days of exams and be seated in the examination hall on or before 10 AM. No student will be permitted after 10 AM. Candidates have to bring their admit cards along with them without which no student will be allowed to enter.

Here are the important instructions for the board examinees:

Students visit the allocated examination centre at least a day before the commencement of the examinations to identify and ensure correct location of exam centre.

They must reach the examination centre on or before 9.45 A.M. on the days of exams and be seated in the examination hall on or before 10.00 AM. No student will be permitted after 10.00 AM.

Students must wear the school uniform on the day of examinations and carry school ID.

They should carry permitted stationery in a transparent pouch only.

They must not carry cell phones, wallets, purses, chits or pieces of paper, old question papers, or anything that draws suspicion about the possibility of unfair means being adopted.

The students must obey all instructions given in the examination hall and ensure discipline during examinations.

They should read the question papers carefully and follow instructions given on the Answer Book and fill in accurate and relevant details, wherever required.

Students must avoid believing or forwarding rumours.

Any suspicious activity/rumors so found should immediately be brought to the notice of the parent(s)/guardian and CBSE.