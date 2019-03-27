CBSE Class 10th FIT paper analysis 2019: Here’s what students say

Students of CBSE Class 10 of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow came out with happy faces from the examination hall after writing FIT paper.

Most of them seemed satisfied with the paper they had written. Paper was easy and most questions were application based.

Lavanya said, “Paper was easy. I was able to finish the paper before time. I am expecting full marks.”

Ekansh said, “The paper was exceptional good. The questions were similar to what I had practiced.”

Vrinda of the same school said “Paper contained a lot of coding portion but the level of questions asked from tags in the coding was basic.”

Kashvi said “It was more of an expected paper as I had practiced all the questions which were there.”

Kartikya said “The paper was quite easy as compared to the ones I wrote in my Pre-boards.”

Students of Lucknow Public School, South City looked satisfied and unanimously said that the paper was simple.

Student of Lucknow Public School, South City Mohd. Tabrez Khan said, “Paper was easy and within the syllabus.”

Another student from same school, Jyotsana Yadav said, “I am quite confident that I will score well.”

One of the FIT teachers of Lucknow Public School, South City, Nimisha Jha said, “Paper was balanced one and Pre-Boardu Examination would definitely help students to score perfect marks.”

Bhopal

A student of Sri Sathya Sai Vidhya Vihar School student S Reshmi said, “The paper was extremely easy. I completed it within two hours. The direct questions of programming made us happy”

Another student Promiti Mitra said, “Programming was easy but I found questions related to differences a bit tricky, though not difficult. “

Rajeev Gandhi School principal PK Pathak said, “As expected, the direct questions were asked from the NCERT. It is scoring paper and students are happy that mostly attempted all the questions and completed within three hours.”

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 15:50 IST