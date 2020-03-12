CBSE class 10th Maths exam 2020 analysis

education

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 13:31 IST

CBSE on Thursday conducted the class 10th Mathematics examination at various centres spread across the country. The CBSE class 10th exam was held between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm.

Mathematics paper is a mandatory paper that carries 80 marks. The paper comprise of number systems, algebra, coordinate geometry, geometry, mensuration, statistics and probability.

A total of 1889878 candidates have registered for the CBSE class 10th exam this year. Out of these,788195 are girl students, 1101664 are boys while 19 are transgenders. There are a total of 23844 candidates in Class 10th from foreign schools.

