CBSE class 10th Maths exam 2020 analysis

CBSE class 10th Maths exam 2020 analysis: The CBSE class 10th mathematics exam was conducted from 10:30 to 1:30 pm. Check students’ feedback here.

education Updated: Mar 12, 2020 13:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
(HT File)
         

CBSE on Thursday conducted the class 10th Mathematics examination at various centres spread across the country. The CBSE class 10th exam was held between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm.

Mathematics paper is a mandatory paper that carries 80 marks. The paper comprise of number systems, algebra, coordinate geometry, geometry, mensuration, statistics and probability.

A total of 1889878 candidates have registered for the CBSE class 10th exam this year. Out of these,788195 are girl students, 1101664 are boys while 19 are transgenders. There are a total of 23844 candidates in Class 10th from foreign schools.

We will add the students’ feedback as soon as we get it.

