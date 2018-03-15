CBSE class 12 Accountancy paper not leaked, says board, to file FIR

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday said the class 12 accountancy question paper was not leaked after reports emerged of the paper being circulated on WhatsApp.

A statement released by the board said an FIR will be files and action taken.

“There has been no leak of the question paper. All the seals have been found intact at the exam centres. During the process of examination, however, at local level, some miscreants have tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WA and other social media to disturb the sanctity of examination,” the board spokesperson Rama Sharma said.

Media reports on the leak surfaced while the Accountancy examination was being held on Thursday morning.

Following the reports, Delhi eduction minister Manish Sisodia had ordered a probe.

“Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don’t suffer due to negligence of CBSE,” Sisodia said on Twitter.

Earlier this week, CBSE had directed examination centres to ensure safe delivery of answer books to its headquarters after an official of a private school in the national capital was found carrying answer sheets of Class 12 chemistry exam in a Delhi Metro train.

The board, however, clarified that secrecy of the answer books in the particular case was not been compromised and the sanctity of examination has been maintained.

“The board has issued detailed guidelines to centre superintendents, which includes safe delivery of answer books. They have been asked to personally ensure that such instances are not repeated,” a senior CBSE official said.

“It has also been verified that the secrecy of the answer books has not been compromised with and sanctity of the examination has been maintained,” the official added.

CBSE board exams for English language, Physics and Chemistry have been held so far.