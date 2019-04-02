CBSE Class 12 Computer Science Paper analysis 2019: Questions similar to previous year say students

Students of Lucknow who appeared in CBSE class 12 computer science examination on Tuesday said that paper was moderate difficulty level.

Prakhar, a student of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow said, “Paper was of moderate difficulty level and most of the questions were straight forward. There was no surprise element.”

Yashashvi, a student of the same school found the question paper easy and of moderate level. Aryan said, “I finished the paper in two hours as the questions were from previous years’ sample papers.” Siddhartha said “I am quite confident that I will score well.”

Kanhaiya Agarwal, student of Lucknow Public School, South City said, “Paper was easy and I completed it before time.” Another student from same school, Prateek Dalakoti remarked, “Paper was good for students only few topics required regular attention to score good marks.”

Gajendra Singh Dhami, senior teacher of LPS said, Question paper was similar to that of previous year’s paper. There were choices provided in the paper to make it easy. Little practice could fetch the students good marks.”

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 15:31 IST